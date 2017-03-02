Chairman NDMA terms effective response to disasters top priority for the government

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Major General Asghar Nawaz Thursday said that the government is working to invest in preparedness as a top priority to deal with disasters effectively.

Sharing his views with the participants at National Consultation

meeting on adoption of “Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR)” jointly organized by UNDP, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) with the support of UKAid, he said Pakistan is among one of the countries that are highly prone to natural calamities.

Therefore, government is working to invest in terms of preparedness

as a top priority to be able to deal with disasters effectively.

He said Pakistan still faces some challenges owing to its vulnerability to diverse nature of climate risks and hazards, despite major achievements.

Ahmad Kamal, Member (DRR) NDMA said that Pakistan needs to evaluate its disaster risk management systems in line with the guidelines available in international frameworks including SFDRR.

He said that Pakistan at one hand faces phenomenon of climate change

induced disasters such as flash floods and at other, extreme draught situation and thus, has to deal with these vulnerabilities with holistic approach.

Ignacio Artaza, UNDP Country Director said the consultative process

washighly useful and the UNDP would keep supporting such endeavors in future as well.

He said we would like to work closely with our local partners to make

Pakistan more resilient country in the face of disasters.

He added that “we have witnessed increasing intensity and frequency of

disasters that have affected the resilience of Pakistan”.

AadilMansoor, Chief, Crisis Prevention and Recovery Unit, UNDP said that Pakistan’s DRR policy provides guideline on preparedness of communities against disasters.

He said that UNDP supports both national and provincial governments in their efforts for community based disaster risk management (CBDRM).

Pakistan has developed good models and practices on disaster management and had extended its support to other countries including Nepal enabling them to deal with disasters, said a press release.

He said that there is a coherence in the National Disaster Management

Plan and the Sendai Framework on DRR which is better for overall disaster management situation across the country.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, was of the view that

disaster risk reduction plans would yield better results if they are made inclusive ensuring participation of all stakeholders.