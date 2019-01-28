Chairman NAB vows conducting white collar crime investigations on scientific lines

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday vowed conducting mega corruption cases especially white collar crimes investigations on scientific lines to eradicate the menace within prescribed time frame of 10 months.

Chairing a meeting of Prosecution Division, Operation Division, senior officers including Director Generals of Regional Bureaus of the Bureau via video link, he said corruption has become curse, which should be rooted out. He exhorted the officers to pursue corruption cases after collecting solid evidence against the corruption suspects, said a press release.He said NAB has improved its overall workings by devising an effective anti corruption strategy. NAB has fixed a period of 10 months to finish the case right from conducting complaint verification to filing a reference. Right now 1,210 corruption references involving Rs 900 billion were at various stages of hearing in different accountability courts, the Chairman said.

He said concrete measures were being taken to stop the menace of money laundering. The money stashed abroad through corrupt means would be taken back to the country as per law, he added.

According to Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 percent people expresses confidence over the performance of NAB whereas Pakistan has come to 107th position over corruption index of International Economic Forum.

The Chairman NAB said the Bureau has deposited record Rs 297 billion in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements. Corruption is the main hurdle in country’s economic progress and prosperity. NAB has established a separate Cell for resolving issues of business community, he said.

He said the investigations of fake housing and cooperative societies would be taken to logical conclusion. NAB had filed a reference against Mufti Ehsan in an accountability court on looting people in Mudarba scandal.

He said the Accountability Court had awarded Mufti Ehsan 10 years imprisonment and Rs 9 billion fine in Mudarba case. Likewise, NAB had also filed another corruption reference in accountability court against Ghulam Rasool Ayubi on looting people. The Court awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs 3.7 billion fine to the culprit. NAB was trying utmost to apprehend 34 suspects involved in Muzarba/Musharka scandals and bring back the absconders with the help of Interpol so that the looted amount could be returned to the affectees, he said. He asked the people to invest in only authentic and approved housing societies.