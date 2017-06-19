Chairman NAB reviews physical progress, quality of work under construction building of NAB Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry , Chairman
National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) Chaired a meeting here on
Monday and reviewed physical progress, quality of work of under
construction building of NAB Headquarters.
During the briefing, the meeting was apprised by Chief Engineer (N),
Pak PWD that the pace of work has been increased in the light of the
directions of Chairman NAB after his last visit, said a press
release here.
The fixing of granite, exterior glass and floor tiles are
under process.
The pace of work on external development along with internal
finishes like false ceiling, Pvc, paneling etc, has also been
increased.
The machinery including generators, lifts , HVAC system has
ben arranged and are work is under process at site.
The Chairman NAB expressed his concern over unnecessary delay
in the completion of the project and emphasize on making efforts for completion of work.
He further observed that the pace of work is far less the
timeliness as per schedule.
The Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman directed DG, PWD Chief Engineer
, PWD, Contractors to complete the remaining work without further
delay of time and ensure all quality standards in accordance with
rules.
He stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality
of material and execution of work.