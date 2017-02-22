Chairman NAB appointed with consultation of all political parties: Danyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Leader, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Danyal Aziz on Wednesday said that Chairman National Accountability Bureau(NAB) was appointed with the consultation of all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI).

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said that PTI was leveling false allegations on NAB and it was working independently and without any pressure.

Danyal said that PTI had claimed to eradicate corruption in ninety days from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), but it failed to do so.

He said, PTI leader Hamid Khan had been forced to leave the party for highlighting corruption of its political leaders.

Sharif family, he said, has presented itself in the court for transparent accountability, he added.

He said, PTI claimed in front of media that it has all evidences against Sharif family but in the court it said that provision of evidences was not duty of the opposition.

He asked Imran Khan to bring back Hamid Khan for transparent accountability of PTI leaders.

“Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen were the most corrupt politicians in the country as they have hidden the tax documents,” Danyal added.

He also stressed Imran Khan to submit money trail of Jamaima Khan in the court.

Parliamentary Secretary, Capital Administration and Development Division(CADD), Maiza Hameed while speaking on the occasion said that Nawaz Sharif was the first Prime Minister in the history of the country who presented himself in the court for the accountability of three generations.

PTI want was trying to pressurize the national institutions for the decision of their own choice, She added.