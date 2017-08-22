Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jordan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Fraihat
called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa
at GHQ on Tuesday.
Matters of mutual interest, including strengthening of
bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two
brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting,
according to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s
achievements in fight against terrorism and continued
efforts for peace and stability in the region.
