Chairman JCSC Open Golf C’ship kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP);:The 9th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Open Golf Championship kicked off on Sunday here at Margalla Green Golf Club.

President Services Control Board, Rear Admiral Syed Bashir Ahmed, inaugurated the championship. Around 350 golfers are featuring in different categories of the four-day event, which is scheduled to conclude on November 8.

The championship is being contested in five categories, including professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, ladies and juniors of recognized golf clubs of Pakistan.

Please follow and like us: