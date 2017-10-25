Chairman JCSC attends Chiefs Of Defence Staff Conference in USA

RAWALPINDI, Oct 25 (APP):General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) attended Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in USA on subject of countering threat of violent extremism.

The Conference was attended by representatives of 75 countries, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

Chairman JCSC also met Gen Joseph L. Votel, Commander US Central Command.

On sidelines of the Conference, he also held bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Staff of Turkey and Brazil. Matters related to bilateral security interest and measures to improve the defence cooperation were discussed.