Chairman JCS Committee visits NESCOM

RAWALPINDI, Aug 20 (APP): Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) Committee,

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Sunday visited National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM).

He was briefed on various projects being undertaken by NESCOM, says a

statement issued by ISPR here.

Expressing satisfaction over the development and progress of various

strategic systems and capabilities, Chairman JCS Committee lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development programmes.

He highlighted the significant contributions of NESCOM in developing an

array of state-of-the-art strategic missile systems that have made Pakistan’s defence formidable. He also appreciated contributions of NESCOM in the development of various conventional weapon systems for the three Services.

Chairman JCS Committee reiterated that Pakistan was a peace loving

country but would not remain oblivious to its national security needs and would pursue a policy of developing credible minimum deterrence to counter threats to its security.

Earlier, on his arrival the General was received by Chairman NESCOM Dr

Nabeel Hayat Malik. Chairman JCS Committee was accompanied by DG SPD, Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil.