Chairman JCS Committee attends SCO Chiefs of General Staff meeting in Moscow

RAWALPINDI, Aug 30 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended Chiefs of General Staff Meeting of SCO member states in Moscow, Russia, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The forum was briefed on international geo-political situation
and activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various crisis
regions of the world by the host country.
Chairman JCS while addressing the forum highlighted
contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards peace and immense sacrifices in the
war against terror.
On the sidelines of event he also met General Li Zoucheng, Chief
of Joint Staff of PLA and Lieutenant General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdurahim, CGS
Armed Forces of Tajikistan.