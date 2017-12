ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting on Evacuee Trust Property Board here at the Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Chairman ETPB Muhammad Saddique-ul-Farooq and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Chairman ETPB Muhammad Saddique-ul-Farooq briefed the Prime Minister about the matters pertaining to Evacuee Trust Property Board, a press release said.