Chairman BISP launches pilot phase of survey of beneficiaries

THATTA, Feb 4 (APP): The Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP )and Federal State Minister Ms. Marvi Memon launched the pilot phase of door to door survey of beneficiaries of BISP in 16 districts of Pakistan in a ceremony held at Makli Gymkhana here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Thatta and Sujhawal have been

included in this program so as to provide support to the deserving population of this area.

She added that BISP is offering support to the genuine beneficiaries

with full transparency and will continue this humanitarian service.