Ch Sarwar hosts dinner for Arif Alvi, MNAs, MPAs

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):Punjab Governor in waiting Senator Ch Sarwar hosted dinner in the honour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf supported candidate for president Dr Arif Alvi at a local hotel, on Friday.

PTI’s members National and Provincial assemblies attended the dinner party. The PTI’s provincial ministers including Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mohsin Leghari, Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Murad Raas and others were present.

According to the PTI sources, a meeting at the dinner was also arranged to discuss upcoming presidential election and a strategy was devised in this regard.