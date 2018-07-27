Ch. Arshad Javed Wariach of PML-N wins PP-44 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Ashraf Javed Wariach has won election from Punjab constituency PP-44 Sialkot-X by securing 58,014 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem Ghumman stood second by securing 46,739 votes while Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Candidate Rafih Muhammad grabbed third position by getting 3,197 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.75%.