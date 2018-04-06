CGS UK arrives Pakistan, visits Girdi Jungle Balochistan along with COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP):Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter arrived on two-day official visit to Pakistan on Friday and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar

Javed Bajwa.

Bilateral issues and regional security situation was discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The UK CGS acknowledged positive results of Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and recent measures taken along Pak-Afghan Border, including the fencing for improvement in border control.

The visiting dignitary also hailed Paigham-e-Pakistan Fatwa (decree), which shall have far-reaching effects against extremist narrative.

The COAS highlighted the need for collective action within a collaborative framework to help encourage peace and stability in the region.

The visiting General along with COAS visited Girdi Jungle, Balochistan today (Friday), which has recently been sanitized. British High Commissioner, British Defence attaché in Pakistan and Commander Southern Command were also present during the visit.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on security situation and security operations in support of Khushal Balochistan programme.

The visitors were highly appreciative of the professionalism and dedication with which the sanitization operation had been conducted.

Girdi Jungle, a small village before 1979, had swelled to a town of around 60,000 inhabitants with the majority being Afghan refugees. Over the years it had been converted into a hub of criminal

and narco activities, facilitating both smugglers and terrorists in their nefarious agenda. The area is now free from inimical influence.

The visitors also flew over the border town of Brabchah and were briefed on the peculiar environment of the area and steps taken to secure Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan.

The dignified and ordered resettlement of Afghan refugees and measures to spread dividends of peace in larger region also came under discussion during the visit.