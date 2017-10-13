RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP):Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter arrived on a
two-day official visit to Pakistan and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General
Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ). Matters of mutual interest
including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between
the two armies were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued
by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan
Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for
peace and stability in the region. He said that UK greatly appreciated
Pakistan’s sacrifices in this regard.
Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CGS UK Army, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A
smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to
him.
The visiting dignitary will address participants of National Security and War
Course
CGS UK Army calls on COAS
