Cessna aircraft of flying training school crashes

KARACHI, Feb 24 (APP): Cessna Aircraft of Shaheen Air Flying Training School crashed in Faisalabad on Friday killing both the occupants.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority

(CAA) in a statement here.

It said that on 24th February, 2017, at around 1240 hrs Cessna Aircraft of Shaheen Air flying training school Faisalabad crashed soon after takeoff. CAA rescue and fire fighting facilities were dispatched

to the crash site immediately. Both the occupants Ahmed Hussain Pilot

in command and Moaz Bin Asad died on the spot.

An inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident has been ordered, the CAA statement added.