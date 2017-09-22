Certification programme to start at Lok Virsa on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional (Lok Virsa) will organize a two-day certification

programme called `Results Based Management (RBM) for Cultural Organizations’ from Saturday.

Head of Operations UNESCO Pakistan, Papa Mukhtar Mbaye will be the trainer of the programme.

The participants would learn to use a Result Based

Management approach to design and manage programmes in the field of development that deliver tangible benefits and optimize the use of resources.

Results-based management (RBM) is a management strategy which uses feedback loops to achieve strategic goals.

All people and organizations who contribute directly or

indirectly to the result, map out their business processes, products and services, showing how they contribute to the outcome.

This outcome may be a physical output, a change, an impact or a contribution to a higher level goal.

Information (evidence) of the actual results is used for

accountability, reporting and to feedback into the design,

resourcing and delivery of projects and operational activities.