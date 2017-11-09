Certain elements in Afghanistan affecting our mutual relationship: FO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal Thursday said multiple actors penetrating into ungoverned spaces inside Afghanistan were affecting the friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

During his weekly media briefing, he said, “Pakistan and Afghanistan need closely coordination with each other for overcoming the scourge of terrorism, we are cognizant of certain elements and their nefarious intentions.”

The spkesperson said Pakistan condemned the heinous attack and killing of our diplomatic official Nayyar Iqbal Rana in Jalalabad and demanded that the perpetrators of this act of violence should be apprehended and brought to the justice.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had forcefully taken up the ‘Shahadat’ of Nayyar Iqbal with the government of Afghanistan. The foreign secretary summoned the Charge d’Affaires of Afghanistan as soon as the news was received.

He said, “We have asked for a thorough investigation of this incident to bring the perpetrators to the justice and expose the forces behind this heinous act. Also, we have requested to ensure protection and security of all Pakistanis and the diplomatic staff stationed in Afghanistan.”

He said the Afghan side had expressed its grief over the incident and assured us of their full cooperation.

“President of Afghanistan has made a phone call to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Afghan national security adviser (NSA) has also called the Pakistan NSA. Deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan has sent a message to the foreign secretary, we are communicating at all levels regarding the issue,” he informed.

He said Indian occupation forces, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred seven Kashmiri youth in the past week, including Moazzum Din Chara and Wasim Ahmad in Pampore, Pulwama, Uri and Kupwara areas, and fatally injured over two dozens of defenseless Kashmiri through use of brute force, bullets, teargas shells and pellets on peaceful protesters while the illegal house arrest and detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massrat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi continued under the draconian Public Safety Act.

He said Pakistan congratulated the two Kashmiri human rights activists, Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez, for being awarded the prestigious Rafto Prize 2017, for their decades-long tireless efforts and struggle against India’s gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. The award ceremony was held in Bergen, Norway.

Replying to another question, he said issues of recent display of anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs was raised by our high commissioner in UK with the FCO and by the foreign secretary with the British ambassador in Islamabad.

“Transport for London (TfL) company promptly responded and ordered the removal of the same from the London cabs immediately, informed that it has initiated an inquiry into the matter and assured disciplinary action against the perpetrators”, he added.

Regarding NATO secretary general’s statement, Dr Faisal said Pakistan had made unmatched sacrifices, both in blood and treasure in fighting against terrorism.

“We completely reject baseless allegations of bases in Pakistan. Such fallacious assertions are counter-productive and detrimental”, he said.

He said more than 45% of the Afghan territory was ungoverned and uncontrolled. Taliban were operating from those areas affecting not only Afghanistan but also Pakistan.

“It is in this area that NATO should focus to ensure end to violence and terrorism in the region,” he added.

He said Pakistan had always raised its voice for protecting the rights of Muslims, whether it was Kashmir, Palestine or any other part of the world.

He said the COAS’s visit to Iran led to useful discussions on strengthening cooperation between the Pakistan and Iran.

He reiterated that Pakistan had undertaken comprehensive and successful CT operations in the last four years. The results of operations Zarb-e-Azb and Khyber-IV were before every one while Operation Raddul Fassad was an ongoing effort to eliminate terrorists, anywhere in the country..

Responding to the query, he said extremist ideology had permeated all over the world and required efforts at the international level.

“we expect that the US and Afghanistan may address Pakistan’s concerns of expanding ungoverned spaces inside Afghanistan and the sanctuaries, that are being used to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan,” he said.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan welcomed any move that could reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula. Pakistan maintained that parties concerned should pursue all avenues to reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and the region.