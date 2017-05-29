Ceremony held to acknowledge sacrifices of local inhabitants in Chaman firing incident

RAWALPINDI, May 29 (APP): Ceremony was held at Chaman to acknowledge sacrifices of the inhabitants of Killi Janghir and Killi Luqman who rendered their lives due to unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Police earlier this month.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz during his visit to Chaman had assured the affected citizens that Pakistan Army will look after them, therefore a relief and assistance package was distributed amongst the affected of the firing incident, Inter Services Public Relations here in a news release said.

Cash assistance of Rs 3.4 million and 1.428 tons of rations were distributed among the next of kin’s of shuhada and injured residents of both the villages.

Headquarters Frontier Corps has already distributed a relief package of worth Rs 25 million. FC will provide free education to the wards of Chaman shuhada in FC School. Provincial government has also announced the compensation for the martyred and injured of Chaman incident. The ceremony was attended by the representatives of civil administration and locals who thanked Pak Army and FC.