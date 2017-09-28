Century against India changed my life: Fakhar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan’s new batting sensation

Fakhar Zaman has said that the century against India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy has changed his life.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it certainly

changed my life and people started treating me like a legend and it is very overwhelming.

“I was in dismay after I first got out, but then the umpire

told me that it was a no-ball and it gave me a new lease of life,” he said.

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for the innings,” he said.

Fakhar said that he never thought he would get a chance that quickly and his emergence at the international arena would be this great and memorable.

“I will be getting one or two matches, but I got the chance

in the second match and it remained constant,” he said.

“I played each game with my natural style like I used to

play in domestic cricket and it helped me overpower the top

bowlers from the opponents,” explained Fakhar.

The 27-year-old batsman form Mardan said that the innings

against India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy was most under-pressure innings for him.

“Everyone was talking about it, even my family who hardly

spoke about cricket before were talking about this encounter, so it made me feel the pressure of the game,” he said.

The dashing batsman has now set his eyes on bringing more

laurels for Pakistan.

“I want to continue with that performance,” he aimed.

“I am still learning and will continue to learn with the

time and experience. I will try not to let down fans and

supporters when I am on the wicket,” he said.