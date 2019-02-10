Center, Sindh govts agree to further improve working relation

APP52-10 KARACHI: February 10 - Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah calls on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House. APP

KARACHI, Feb 10 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday called on President Dr Arfi Alvi here wherein both the federal and Sindh governments agreed to further improve working relation and mutual cooperation.
In a detailed meeting with the chief minister, the president assured that the federal government’s ongoing projects in Sindh would be completed at the earliest, said a President House statement.