Center helping Sindh in development works: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry Friday said the center was helping Sindh government in the development works to facilitate the people of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said law and order had been improved in Karachi with mutual efforts of Sindh and federal governments.

He hoped that PML-N government would come again in power due to its performance and development works.

He said the elements who could not lift the garbage from

Karachi’s areas, they would be rejected by public in the coming elections.