BEIJING, June 16 (APP):The Center for Pakistan Studies, Chinese Academy of South and Southeast Asian studies was launched in Kunming, China.

Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Consul at Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, and Chinese officials from Publicity Department of Yunnan Provincial Party Committee of the CPC, and the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, unveiled the plaque for Center during the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South and Southeast Asia Think-Tank Forum held in Kunming, ChinaEconomic Net reported.