Centaurus Traders whimper against management’s self-styled barriers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): A salesman at any business outlet is trained and

supposed to greet a customer with a smiling face as one walks in, who knows what stress and strain this fascinating job has in real. Same is the case with the Capital, most attractive and visited destination where traders are going through some mental agony in the hands of management that has introduced some unconventional barriers, challenging the laws of the land.

The Centaurus Mall self-styled management, already going through

severe public criticism for imposing entry fee targeting only under privileged, has created a hostile work environment for its traders, imposing unusual and self-introduced business rules.

“We are not allowed to form a body to convey our reservations.There is

no freedom of expression at all” Doing business here is not as fascinating as considered” a salesman at Eden-robe Brand told APP expressing his sentiments requesting anonymity.

Another popular brand owner showing a recent circular issued by the

management said” We are forced to keep our shops open even on national gazetted holidays and in violation we have to pay heavy amount in cash and are threatened of expiation from the Mall”.

A trader criticising imposition of entry fee for students said,” students are our unpaid advertising agents and this move was affecting our business. Today’s walk in window shopper is tomorrow’s sure customer and management must revise this decision, he added.

A student Ehtisham from Institute of chartered Accountants of Pakistan

said a father and two brothers are not considered a family unless they do have a female member with them. Terming it “ridiculous approach” he asked for exemption of entry fee to encourage and facilitate every segment of society.

An Advocate Hafiz Khurram talking to this scribe said, Freedom of expression is fundamental right enshrined by the constitution of Pakistan.

No trade entity can impose rules contrary to the country’s approved and practiced business laws.

He however regretted that this kind of practice was being carried out in the heart of Federal Capital.

The Mall’s General Manager on traders’ concerns and public queries said, ” There is no morality in personal business”. The entry fee was imposed on receiving complaints of eve teasing and unwanted rush.

” It does not justify the stance.it just conveys that the under privileged are only eve teaser,” a shopkeeper dealing a low priced item reacted on Manager’s statement..”My business is at stake as low paid customers are my potential buyers who cannot afford to pay Rs 300 as entry ticket.” he added.

The General Manager however,said, if a shopkeeper has reservations he can lodge a complaint with the concerned. department and their grievances will be heard.

“Business interests must be prioritized but enforcing such rules can make our society a morally bankrupt”, warned a psychologist Sundas.