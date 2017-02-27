Census to be carried out professionally: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said national census would be carried out professionally with complete coordination among departments concerned.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming housing and population census, Dar said timelines should be observed for all the census activities.

He said the census would help acquire the much needed data that in turn would facilitate equitable allocation of resources for different areas of the country.

This was a very serious exercise and full dedication on part of government bodies and involvement of the general public were the keys to make it a complete success, he remarked.

Earlier, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Asif Bajwa gave the minister an update on the state of preparedness. Field work was being undertaken at a brisk pace and that census material was being transported to different areas of the country, he said.

He said that all arrangements including deployment of security personnel would be completed in accordance with the timelines.

He said training of enumerators had nearly been completed, who would subsequently be posted to different census blocks across the country.

He also apprised the minister about the publicity campaign being undertaken by the PBS for creating awareness among the masses about the census.

Senior officials of the Finance and Statistics divisions attended the meeting.