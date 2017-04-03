Census process to be held as per routine in FATA except North, South Waziristan: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Chief Census Commissioner, Asif Bajwa Monday said the campaign for 6th population and housing census in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would be launched under normal routine except North and South Waziristan agencies where data would be collected through FATA Development Authority (FDMA).

“Census process in Orakzai Agency is already going on in a smooth way where work in second block is continued while in the remaining six agencies of FATA the campaign is scheduled to begin from April 25 under second phase”, he addressing a press briefing said.

He said house listing process in 63 districts of the country during second block of Phase-I had been completed while population counting process had been started from Monday which would last till April 13.

He said the PBS had established control rooms at Tehsil levels to register complaints and over 2000 complaints had been received so far.

He said if any household was left unattended in the areas under phase-I then the house residents should call at the toll free number arranged by the government to register their complaint.

Bajwa informed that the house and population census process under second phase would be started in the remaining 86 districts of the country on April 25.