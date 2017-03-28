Census process in 40236 blocks concludes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The first part of phase one under 6th population and housing census in 63 districts across the country has completed here on Tuesday.

The census process during first phase in 40236 out of 80471 blocks was conducted smoothly amid tight security across the country, said population census spokesman in a statement issued here.

He said the process of homeless people in the said areas was also conducted smoothly on Tuesday.

“The second part of first phase would start from March 31 and end on April 13 where population and house census would be conducted in 40235 blocks of 63 districts of the country”, the spokesman said.

He infomred that while reviewing the census process of first phase, the local and international analysts had expressed complete satisfaction over the transperency of the census.

The Statistic Division, he said had also established control rooms for the facilitation of public who could enquire about any information and register complaints by calling on toll free number 0800-57574.

Meanwhile our Peshawar Bureau reported that The first portion of the ongoing 1st phase of the sixth national population and housing census 2017 has been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Orakzai Agency on Tuesday where census process in about 7131 blocks was smoothly concluded amid tight security arrangements.

Saeedur Rehman, Assistant Census Commissioner (ACC), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Khyber Pakthunkhwa told APP that the first portion of the 1st phase of the ongoing national census process was successfully completed in 13 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and lone tribal agency of Orakzai Agency.

The enumerators along with relevant staff has completed population and housing census process in 7131 blocks against total 14262 in KP and Orakzai Agency today and the remaining 7131 blocks would be completed in the second portion starting from March 31 that would continue till April 13.

The 13 KP districts where the first portion of census was completed includes Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Hangu, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batagram, Torghar and Orakzai Agency, he explained.

Whereas the second phase will commence from April 25 to May 24 in 12 KP districts including Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar, Shangla and six tribal agencies namely Mohmand Agency, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajaur Agency, South Wazir Agency and North Waziristan Agency.

Likewise the census in 720 blocks of selected five districts in Gilgit Baltistan also completed successfully on Tuesday.

The second phase of housing and population counting in the remaining five districts including Hunza, Diameer, Astore, Shagaro and Karmang would commence on April 25, he explained.