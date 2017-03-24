Census for block 2 of first phase to start from March 31

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The 6th population census exercise is

continuing in a smooth manner as per the calendar and the process

for second block of first phase would be started from March 31.

According to a statement of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

(PBS), during first phase the census for second block would continue

till April 14.

House listing operation for first block of first phase has

already been completed while population and household counting is

under process which would end on March 28.

Under second phase, the house listing operation for first

block would be conducted from April 25 to 27 whereas population and

household count would start on April 28 and would be completed by

May 8.

Similarly house listing operation for second block of second

phase would be undertaken between May 11 and May 13.

In addition population and household count in second block of

Phase-II would be started on May 14 and last till May 24.

Under the first phase exercise of 6th population census is

being conducted simultaneously in 63 districts all across the

country including 16 in Punjab province, eight in Sindh, 14 in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan, and five each in Azad Jammu

and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile according official sources, a grand tribal jirga under the aegis of All Pakistan Burki Welfare Association of South Waziristan was held near general bus stand Tank and announced full support to the teams of sixth national census.

Census in South Waziristan Agency would be conducted in the

second phase that would commence from April 25 and will continue

till May 24.

In the second phase, census would also be held in 12 KP

districts including Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir,

Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar, Shangla and six

tribal agencies namely Mohmand Agency, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency,

Bajaur Agency and North Waziristan Agency.

The jirga deliberated on various proposals regarding smooth

and peaceful holding of the census in South Waziristan Agency and

decided to hold another grand jirga on March 26 at Tank for setting

up of teams for collection of data of tribesmen including Burki

tribal settled in other cities of the country so that all the

required population and housing related data could be available for

facilitation of the census staff.

Talking to media persons, eminent tribal elder of Kanigram

tribe, Malik Irfanuddin Burki said that Burki Welfare Association

has decided to extend all out cooperation to census staff to fulfill

this national obligation.

He felicitated Political Agent South Waziristan Agency Zafarul

Islam Khattak, senator Maulana Muhamamd Saleh Shah and Member

National Assembly Maulana Jamaluddin Khan for their support and

efforts during census process and arrangments in the agency.