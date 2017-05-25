Census a harbinger of socio-economic change: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 25 ( APP) Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb
said on Thursday that the completion of the process of census after
a long interval of 19 years would prove to be a harbinger
of socio-economic change in the country as it would open up new
avenues of sound planning for the well being and prosperity of
the people, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.
In a statement issued here she said “The successful
completion of this national obligation is a great achievement
and I congratulate and pay tributes to Ishaq Dar and his team
for their unswerving commitment; all those institutions who
played their role in the completion of this process; all the
teachers and security personnel who through their untiring efforts
and hard work made it possible and the entire nation which
support this exercise.”
Marriyum said that on this occasion the entire nation was
praying for those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to make sure
that the Census was held in a peaceful environment.
