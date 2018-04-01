Cement production increases 12.13pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):The cement

production witnessed growth of 12.13 during the first seven months of the

current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country

produced 23,772,000 tonnes of cement during July-January (2017-18) against the

production of 21,201,000 tonnes during July-January (2016-17), showing 12.13

percent increase in production, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year

basis, the cement production witnessed increase of 23.48 during the month of

January 2018 compared to the production of January 2017.

The cement

production during January 2018 was recorded at 3,644,000 tonnes against the

production of 2,951,000 tonnes in January 2017, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the

production of cotton cloth witnessed nominal growth of 0.03 percent in during

July-January (2017-18) reaching 609,635,000 square meters against the

production of 609,450,000 square meters during the corresponding period of last

year.

The cotton cloth

production, on year-on-year basis, increased from 87,250,000 square meters to

87,275,000 square meters, showing nominal increase of 0.03 percent.

The production of

cigarettes during the first seven months of the current year inflated by 76.94

percent by growing from 19,323 million in July-January (2016-17) to 34,191

million during the current year.

On year-on-year

basis, the production of cigarettes increased by 131.53 percent by growing from

2,239 million in January 2017 to 5,184 million in January 2018.

It is pertinent

to mention here that the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the

country witnessed growth of 6.33 percent during the first seven months of the

current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s

LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 142.05 points during

July-January (2017-18) against 133.60 points during July-January (2016-17),

showing growth of over 6.33 per cent.

The highest

growth of 4.46 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of

Industries, followed by 1.28 percent growth in the products monitored by

Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.59 growth in the indices of Oil

Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).