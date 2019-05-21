ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 30.89 percent during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $ 243.118 million during July-April (2018-19) against the exports of $ 185.741 million during July-April (2017-18), showing positive growth of 30.89 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 52.72 percent by going up from 5716,154 metric tons to 3742,963 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 14.19 percent during the month of April 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The cement exports in April 2019 were recorded at $ 21.861 million against the exports of $ 19.144 million in April 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of cement also increased by 42.03 percent during April 2019, when compared to the export of $15.392 million during March 2018, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize trade deficit plunged by 12.82 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit contracted by $3.867 billion to $26.302 billion during July-April (2018-19) against the deficit of $30.169 billion recorded during July-April (2017-18).

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.12% by falling from $19.191 billion during last year to $19.169 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 7.88% to $45.471 billion during the period under review from $49.360 billion last year, the data revealed.