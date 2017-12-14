CEC for full participation of disabled persons in election process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Thursday urged for ensuring full participation of people with disabilities in election process.

Addressing a ceremony held here to mark the International Day of persons with disabilities, the CEC appreciated the initiative of the gender wing of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promote gender and disability inclusion in the electoral process.

He said that the ECP was planning to improve infrastructure of commission’s offices to make them accessible for person with disabilities including ECP Secretariat, provincial as well as district offices.

He said that the ECP has prepared its election staff while initiating further training to cover this aspects that person with disabilities are facilitated in the voting process.

He said that the ECP has prepared a checklist for the polling stations and to make them accessible for persons with disabilities. “We have asked chief secretaries of all provinces to set up polling stations at ground floors or provide ramps wherever the polling stations have stairs.”

He said ECP observes two percent quota for persons with disabilities and currently 21 persons with disabilities were working with ECP.