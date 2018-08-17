ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
In a statement, the CEC expressed good wishes for him.
CEC falicitates Imran Khan on election as PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.