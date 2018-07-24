CEC asks voters to exercise right of vote on July 25

98

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Tuesday asked the voters to exercise their right of vote on July 25, considering it as national responsibility.
In a public message, the CEC said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was making all out efforts to hold free, fair and transparent elections on July 25 throughout the country.