ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Tuesday asked the voters to exercise their right of vote on July 25, considering it as national responsibility.
In a public message, the CEC said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was making all out efforts to hold free, fair and transparent elections on July 25 throughout the country.
CEC asks voters to exercise right of vote on July 25
