Ceasefire violation by India on September 27 condemned

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): The Acting Director General (SA & SAARC) summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotli/Nikial Sector on Wednesday.

According to foreign office, the ceasefire violation resulted in the Shahadat of a 22 years old boy, Muhammad Razik, resident of village Balakot, and injuries to four others, including three females.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.”

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 873 ceasefire

violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats

of 40 innocent civilians and injuries to 148, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in

2016, the foreign office said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary

to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

The Acting Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003

Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations;

instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace

on the LoC and Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated

role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.