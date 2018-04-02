CDWP approves National Center for Livestock Breeding at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, Apr 02 (APP):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the funding for National Center for Livestock
Breeding, Genetics and Genomics (NCLBG&G) at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and the project worth Rs 799.192 million will be completed in five years.
This was decided in a meeting of CDWP held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz whereas Secretary Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui accompanied the deputy Chairman. Senior officials from federal and provincial governments also participated in the meeting.
Mission of the NCLBG&G is to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in the country through research in terms of improved genetic potential of indigenous livestock for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock—ensuring better lives
through livestock.
The National Center will conduct research and run genetic improvement programs in collaboration with national and international organizations.
The Center will also present recommendations to the national and
provincial governments on the issues and challenges of farm animal genetic
resources.
The project was presented by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Director Planning &
Development (P&D), Shahid Ali Khan, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal
Sciences Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf, focal person for NCLBG&G Dr.
Muhammad Moaeen-ud-Din and Dr. Ghulam Bilal.
The VC Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said, this is an unprecedented collaborative effort in which six major
universities would actively participate and PMAS-AAUR would be nucleus. The
project will be a revolution in the field of livestock, Genetics and Genomics. The
unique facility was not available earlier. The VC appreciated efforts of the project
team and thanked the role of HEC and Planning Commission of Pakistan in
contributing and paving the way to this outstanding achievement.
The Director P&D, Shahid
Ali Khan told that this project will play a vital role in enhancing the
production of milk, meat and the GDP of the country.
It may be recalled that the
project was formally presented at HEC on May 12, 2016 and successfully
defended under Sector Development Program including Dairy Development &
Livestock Sector. The project went through many brainstorming sessions attended
by esteemed Animal Breeding & Genetics experts nationwide and finally included
in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP-2017-18) on June 19, 2017.
A National Consultative workshop at HEC and University of
Agriculture Faisalabad was held during last year to finally shape the idea into
the reality with partner organizations viz. University of Agriculture,
Faisalabad, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, The
University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam
and University of Agriculture Peshawar.
