CDWP approves National Center for Livestock Breeding at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, Apr 02 (APP):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the funding for National Center for Livestock

Breeding, Genetics and Genomics (NCLBG&G) at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and the project worth Rs 799.192 million will be completed in five years.

This was decided in a meeting of CDWP held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz whereas Secretary Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui accompanied the deputy Chairman. Senior officials from federal and provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Mission of the NCLBG&G is to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in the country through research in terms of improved genetic potential of indigenous livestock for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock—ensuring better lives

through livestock.

The National Center will conduct research and run genetic improvement programs in collaboration with national and international organizations.

The Center will also present recommendations to the national and

provincial governments on the issues and challenges of farm animal genetic

resources.

The project was presented by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Director Planning &

Development (P&D), Shahid Ali Khan, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal

Sciences Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf, focal person for NCLBG&G Dr.

Muhammad Moaeen-ud-Din and Dr. Ghulam Bilal.

The VC Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said, this is an unprecedented collaborative effort in which six major

universities would actively participate and PMAS-AAUR would be nucleus. The

project will be a revolution in the field of livestock, Genetics and Genomics. The

unique facility was not available earlier. The VC appreciated efforts of the project

team and thanked the role of HEC and Planning Commission of Pakistan in

contributing and paving the way to this outstanding achievement.

The Director P&D, Shahid

Ali Khan told that this project will play a vital role in enhancing the

production of milk, meat and the GDP of the country.

It may be recalled that the

project was formally presented at HEC on May 12, 2016 and successfully

defended under Sector Development Program including Dairy Development &

Livestock Sector. The project went through many brainstorming sessions attended

by esteemed Animal Breeding & Genetics experts nationwide and finally included

in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP-2017-18) on June 19, 2017.

A National Consultative workshop at HEC and University of

Agriculture Faisalabad was held during last year to finally shape the idea into

the reality with partner organizations viz. University of Agriculture,

Faisalabad, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, The

University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam

and University of Agriculture Peshawar.