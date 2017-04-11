CDWP approves development projects worth RS.74.48 billion

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved several development projects costing Rs.74.48 billion and recommended six mega projects worth of Rs 27.55 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting of the CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal.

In energy sector, CDWP recommended three mega projects of worth Rs.27 billion to Ecnec, including construction of new 132 kv Grid Stations and Transmissions Lines, Distribution Rehabilitation (Energy loss reduction) and Distribution Expansion.

All the three projects were proposed by Sukkur Electric Supply Company to upgrade the power distribution system and ensure loss reduction by installation of new grid stations,transmission lines and transformers in Sukkur, Jacobabad and adjacent districts.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal while approving the schemes instructed that all the three projects must be completed in one year period.

In Health Sector, the CDWP approved two projects in health Sector including a mega project ‘Prime Ministers National Health Programme’ worth of Rs.8.179 Billion and up-gradation of non-radiation modern endoscopy diagnostic services in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (SZABMU) Islamabad, worth Rs.465 million.

Ahsan Iqbal directed that deserving families should be facilitated through PM National Health Programme. He also instructed that the concerned authorities should work out a detail

5 year plan to assess the financial impact of the initiative and ensure that resources required and extension in the program must match each other.

CDWP also approved 4 projects in education sector which include 3 projects in Balochistan.

A project of Strengthening University of Education, Lahore was discussed in detail where CDWP approved only one portion of the project to strengthen Lahore based campuses of this university.

The Minister instructed officials of Higher Education Commission to ensure consolidation of resources and discourage mushroom growth of universities and its networks.

He further directed HEC officials to finalize a national framework for degree awarding institutes and conduct an academic audit for ensuring quality.

CDWP also approved project of University Collage of Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad,worth Rs.1.50 billion. It also approved Prime Minister’s announced project of establishmentof University College of Zhob under University of Information Technology, Engineering and

Management Sciences worth Rs.1.2 billion.

CDWP has asked for reconsideration of a project provision of quality education opportunities to the students of FATA and Balochistan in Cadet Colleges, Ploy Technical,Vocational and other institutes, instructing that instead of HEC, Ministry of education should propose this initiative for speedy implementation by ensuring coordination with

FATA and Baluchistan’s administration.

It also approved establishment/up gradation of Gwadar University project worth Rs.67 million with instruction that the master planning/ designing should be consulted with foreign experts already engaged in master planning of Gwadar City.

For Industries and Commerce a project of worth Rs.490.036 million, titled 1000 Industrial Stitching Unit (Phase-1) was

approved by CDWP, instructing for PC-1 revision. A committee was formed to report in 30 days and ensured complete rehash of this project to ensure its maximum benefits for youth of the country.

In the sector of Physical Planning and Housing, the CDWP approved two projects of construction of IB Offices along with CPEC and

construction/ extension of residential accommodation of IB Academy worth Rs.580.883 million.

However, it instructed for revision of two projects in housing sector including extension of federal lodges at Karachi and consultancy services for Margalla International Convention Center, Islamabad.

In Transport & Communication sector, the Central Development Working Party also approved a project of construction of Lahore

Sialkot Motorway (LSM) Link (4-Lane) via Narang Mandi to Narowal, 73.3 Km worth Rs.15.98 billion with observation to rationalize the cost.

It also approved a project of widening, improvement and rehabilitation of remaining portion from National Highways N-25, Kararo-Wadh Section worth Rs.1.7 billion, instructing for rationalization of cost.

CDWP also recommended widening and improvement of Ghalanai-Muhammad Ghat Road project at Mohmand Agency, FATA worth Rs.4.39 billion to Ecnec.

In transport communication sector, CDWP also approved reopening of rail car from Kohat-Rawalpindi-Kohat on experimental bases, worth 381 million. The project was initiated following the Prime Minister’s special directives.

CDWP approved project of correcting approach to control erosive action along its right bank worth Rs.290.8 million with instruction for cost revision.

It also approved a project of capacity building of the office of Pakistan Commissioner forIndus Waters, worth Rs.635.36 with observation to rationalize the cost and rehash the PC-1.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal on the occasion said that to make this institution a vibrant one,capacity building and providing modern equipment is need of the day.

He directed that the institution should ensure linkages with line ministries and technical institution to ensure water security of Pakistan in future.

The Planning Commission body also approved two projects of small dams construction in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, worth Rs.2.9 billon.

Both the dams will be constructed in Mansehra with

the funding of federal Government, where KP government will fund the land acquisition.

The CDWP also recommended a position paper of construction of Rathoa-Haryam Bridge and it’s approached across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur Islamabad to Ecnec.

The CDWP also accorded concept clearance to two foreign funded projects of worth Rs.27.55 Billion, proposed by Government of Sindh. The projects include Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project phase -1 and rehabilitation of Sukkar Barrage Improvement Project

Phase-11. Both the projects are foreign funded where World Bank and Asian Development Bank is providing 90 to 80 % of the cost as aid.