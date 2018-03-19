CDWP approves 34 projects worth Rs 365.492 bln

ISLAMABAD, March 19 (APP):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved 34 projects worth Rs 365.492 billion out of which five projects worth Rs. 333.179 billion were referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further proceeding.

The CDWP meeting held here Monday with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz in the Chair, said a press release issued here.

Secretary Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddique and other senior officials from federal and provincial governments participated in the meeting.

The projects presented for approval includes energy, transport & communications, physical planning & housing, science & technology, information and technology, food and agriculture, industries & commerce, health and mass media.

In energy sector, Project titled “Implementation of integrated solution to improve productivity

and control in NTDC by Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system” of worth Rs 2919.12 million was approved by CDWP.

Three projects were presented out of which one project was approved and two were referred to ECNEC for further approval.

In transport and communications section, CDWP approved two projects and one project was referred to ECNEC.

CDWP also approved projects include Airport Security Force Accommodation at New Islamabad Airport and Widening of Spera Ragha Road from Khanozai Cross to Loralai and Killa Saifullah.

In water section, similarly three projects were presented out of which two were approved by CDWP and one project of Diamer Basha Dam was referred to ECNEC for approval.

Project titled “ Construction of J-Head Spur at RD 20000 & Guide Head Spur at RD 25000 Maggasson Branch, Muzaffarabad” of worth Rs. 513.339 million and “ Monitoring the Seawater intrusion along Sindh and Balochistan” of worth Rs. 650.056 million In Physical Planning & Housing section, six projects and two position papers were presented out of which four projects were approved by CDWP

and two were deferred.

Projects approved are including “Construction of five police barracks block (each for 100 men) in Islamabad”, “construction of admin block quarters, guard, barracks and horse stable and parade ground

in Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad, land acquisition and site development for PIDE for constructing new campus and construction of judicial and Admin complex in Islamabad.

The total cost of the approved projects is Rs 4734.599 million. In Science and Technology

section, 11 projects were presented out of which 9 projects were approved by CDWP.

The total worth of these projects is Rs 12177.542 million. The approved projects include “Uplifting

of Academic and Infrastructure facilities at Hazara University, establishment of Engineering faculty at Karakorum international University, Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Program, International Law Graduate Scholarship for Balochistan, Prime Minister Electric Wheel Chair Scheme for university

students, and Establishment of Technical Training Centre for Precession Mechanics and instrument technology.

In education sector, two projects were presented and approved. The total cost of these projects

was Rs 3487.817.

The approved projects were included provision of quality education to the students of Balochistan

in FATA and construction of Primary section at GDA school in Gwadar.

In Health Section, three projects were presented, out of which two projects of worth Rs 820.890

million were approved.

The projects were Up Gradation of Health Facilities as CGH RWP by making all departments Functional and “purchase of electro medical equipment for newly constructed 200 bed hospital for

Pak Rangers Punjab.

In Mass Media section, three projects of worth Rs 639.135 were approved by the CDWP. The approved projects included construction of Boxing Gymnasium at Karachi , construction of Gymnasium

at Quetta , modernisation of camera and production equipment of PTV.

In Information technology section, two projects of worth Rs. 1418.006 million were presented and approved by the CDWP.

The approved projects are National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (Phase 3), establishment of Land Revenue Records Management Information System in rural area of Islamabad.

In Industries & Commerce section, four projects were of worth Rs. 5786.444 million were

approved by the CDWP and the projects are Expo Centre Islamabad (Phase 1), Expo Centre Quetta (Phase 1), CPEC Industrial Cooperation Development Project.