CDNS launches modernization plan for facilitating its customers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has launched its modernization plan in a collaboration with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for facilitating the customers.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), now senior citizens and pensioners would get the amount credited in their accounts in National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), a senior CDNS official told APP here on Sunday.

After agreement with NIFT, he said the CDNS would launch registered prize bonds, besides transferring profit to the customers accounts.

The official said the proposed “Structural Reforms Programme” would be launched gradually in order to provide better service delivery to the customers.

He said the reforms programme was approved by the Federal Cabinet in 2007, aimed at making structural changes in the CDNS for providing better delivery service.

The directorate would be equipped with modern tools for shifting from manual to innovative information technology (IT) services, he added.

Replying to question, he said current system of CDNS was not according to the modern service standard, adding currently approximately 900 vacancies were vacant in different sections, and were needed to be filled for providing better facilities to “our valued customers”.

The official added that CDNS would focus more to enhance capacity in delivery system and make IT system more efficient for facilitating the customers.

In this regard, the institution had master plan to computerize all 375 branches in phases across the country.

He added that in first phase CDNS had computerized 83 branches in different regions and in the second phase 140 more branches would be automated and the plan would be completed in September 2017.

Replying to another question, he said that CDNS has collected Rs 112 billion till second week of third quarter of current fiscal year, from July 01 to January 12, 2016-17.

The target for the year 2016-17 was set at Rs 228 billion, while the directorate was able to achieve the target of Rs 218 billion for the previous fiscal year.