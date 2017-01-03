CDNS achieves Rs 110 billion by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):The Central Directorate of National

Savings (CDNS) achieved Rs 110 billion in last months of second

quarter of current fiscal year from July 01 to December 31,

2016-17.

The target for the year 2016-17 was set at Rs 228 billion as

the directorate was able to achieve the target of Rs 218 billion

for the previous fiscal year, a senior CDNS official said here on

Tuesday.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has

notified upward revision in the profit rates for various saving

certificates which has been applicable from October 3, 2016 and

rates to be revived in coming month of January 2017.

“The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current

market scenario and in accordance with the government’s policy to

provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors

of National Savings,” he said.

He said as per notification issued by the federal

government, the new rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special

Saving Certificate, Regular Income Certificate, Savings Accounts,

have been revised upward at an average of 7.44 per cent, 5.8

percent, 6.36 per cent and 3.90 percent respectively.

The official said the profit rate of return for specialized

Savings Schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and

Pensioners’Benefit Account has also been revised up and fixed at

9.36 per cent in order to provide safety net to specialized

segments of the society.

He said that the proposal to launch registered prize bonds

which offer coupons as well as prizes is also under consideration.