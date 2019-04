ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed pleasure over the biggest auction of plots by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which fetched a return of Rs 11.28 billion.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, the ‘CDA’s biggest plots’ auction’ highlighted two important facts with one being a vote of confidence in future of Pakistan’s economy.

Secondly, he said it revealed how much money had been lost in the past because of

non-transparent and corrupt practices.