CDA workers continue disposing of offals second day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Sanitation workers of THE Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued collection and disposal of offals, entrails AND other waste remains of sacrificial animals in Capital City on second day of Eidul Azha Thursday.

During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material of thousands of sacrificial animals.

The authority had announced to continue the cleanliness operation for three days during the Eidul Azha and for the purpose leaves of all the staffers of department concerned had been cancelled to facilitate the citizens and ensure quality services.

Deputy Mayor of Muncipal Cooperation of Islamabad (MCI) Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors of the federal capital to inspect arrangements made by the the Sanitation Directorate and expressed satisfaction on them.

Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri, also visited different areas of the city to make the operation more successful.

The Authority, under its special cleanliness drive on the occasion of Eidul Azha, deployd around 2,000 workers of Sanitation Directorate including cleaners, supervisory staff, contractors and

their staff, and officers who remained busy on the second day as well.

More than 200 vehicles from Sanitation, Environment, Enforcement and MPO including tractors and trolleys, compactors, trucks, dumpers, shawal, dozers etc took part in cleaniness drive for collection and disposal of wastes of sacrificial animals.

Being part of the special sanitation plan for Eidul Azha, 60 deep ditches had been dug out at 25 different locations in entire city where offals and other wastes of sacrificial animals were deposed of

scientifically in line with hygienic standards.

The Director of Sanitation had divided Islamabad into six zones for collection of offals, entrails

other waste remains of sacrificial animals to achieve the target.

Zone-I included the areas of F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Saidpur and Bari Imam while zone-II comprises upon Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8, and G-8.

Similarly, areas of sector F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta falls in Zone-III, Zone-IV cibsusts of G-9, G-10, G-11 etc, while Zone-V included the areas of sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9,

I-10/2, I-11, and Zone VI has Highway, Model village Humak, Shehzad Town, Rawal Town and Margalla Town.