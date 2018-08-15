CDA to collect post-independence celebrations’ waste in tons

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) shall have to collect tons of trash from different areas of the city after citizens’ independence celebrations, who enjoyed freedom of throwing garbage anywhere with impunity.

The federal capital’s parks, grounds and other recreational spots witnessed huge influx of visitors from different parts of the country to mark national independence day but left heaps of garbage, inviting critics attention who asked them to exhibit responsibility to keep the city clean.

CDA’s Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri informed that some 200 sanitary workers were assigned Wednesday to collect over 10 tons of garbage from different places of the capital to avoid repercussion of the filth that may broke viral diseases besides giving capital an untidy look.He claimed “The garbage from all recreational spots of Islamabad by tonight.”

He, however, admitted that more bins were required to be installed to cover maximum areas but citizens were not fully using already available facility and throwing trash at their own will. He said there was a dearth of financial resources to add more bins and initiate a public awareness campaign.

He also held the public responsible for littering and regretted “Only 20 percent people cares about cleanliness.”

“There is a dire need to employ short-term punitive measures and evolve massive campaigns against anti-littering by the civic agency, said Managing Director of SMEC oil and gas company Tassadaq Malik .

Tasadaq who is voluntarily working on different projects in Islamabad from cleanliness to tree plantation drives said nobody bothers to use waste bins installed for garbage and this Independence day celebration must be taken as an opportunity to educate people “what is real patriotism”.

He also suggested imposition of fine on littering to make people realize for their unruly acts.

Another visitor Qaiser Shehzad at Lake view Park, regretting the visitors’ approach said people should behave as they do at home and suggested that the situation could improve by creating sense of responsibility among masses.

Appeared to be perturbed from carelessness on the part of the public, Qaiser urged every stakeholder including department concerned, civil societies, teachers and students, to come forward and sensitised every citizen with his prime responsibility.

A health expert Dr Qasim Raza warned that if garbage was not removed timely, it may become a reason for a break out and spread viral diseases including cholera, Malaria, Dengue and others in the nearby localities.

The rainy water may deteriorate the situation further, he added.