CDA starts process to regularize contractual employees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has formally started process for regularization of non-permanent employees.

All Directorates of the Authority have been directed to forward vacant posts, positions to Human Resources Development (HRD) Directorate, immediately.

The process for induction of non-permanent employees against the vacant posts will follow subsequently. A letter to this effect has been issued and created among all Directorates of the Authority.

All the directorates should submit details of vacant posts without much delay.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada expressed these views while chairing the meeting to reveiw the process for regularization of non-permanent employees. Director General (Environment) was specifically called for this meeting to brief about vacancy position in Environment Wing.

Non-permanent employees of the Authority deserve the maximum attention of policy makers.

The ground for regularization of non-permanent employees has already been prepared.

CDA Board has adopted the Cabinet Secretariat letter to this effect. The process for regularization therefore should be initiated without any reservation, the Member Administration further said.

HRD Directorate issued a circular hereby all the Directorates of the Authority have been directed to prepare list of vacant posts in their respective directorates.

The format for provision of data has also been provided to each directorate. Through the same circular each Directorate has been given 10 days time to provide subject information. The directorates have been directed to provide name of vacant post, BPS, name of person(s) appointed on contingent paid, contract / daily wages and project against the said post.

The Directorates have been further circulated to provide provincial quota against the posts and sanctioned strength.

