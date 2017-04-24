CDA qualifies for quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA) club have qualified for the quarterfinals of First Mayor Football Cup being played here at the different venues of the Federal Capital.

CDA qualified for quarterfinals after beating Youngster club by 2-0 at G-8/4 ground. The scorers include Mushtaq (12th minute) and Shamoon (62nd minute).

The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique. On April 25 Islamabad club will face Tramari club.