CCTV cameras to be installed at 18,000 sensitive polling stations

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to install close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras

at 18,000 sensitive polling stations across the country on Election Day – July 25.

An official of the ECP said that it will be responsibility of the provinces to install CCTV cameras in their

respective areas to ensure peaceful polling.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide funds for installation of the cameras at polling stations in FATA.

He said the ECP will set up around 85,307 polling stations in all the four provinces, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the Federal Capital.

As many as 23,424 male, 21,707 female, 40,133 combined and 43 improvised polling stations will be established across the country.

The official said 47,813 polling stations will be established in Punjab, 17,747 in Sindh, 12,634 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,420 in Balochistan, 797 in the Federal Capital and 1,896 in FATA.

He said the ECP would establish 360 male, 360 female and 77 combined polling stations in the Federal Capital. Some 13,351 male, 12,716 female and 21,746 combined polling stations would be set up in Punjab, and 467 male,

359 female and 1,070 combined ones in FATA.

Likewise, he said, around 1,252 male, 1073 female, 2,052 combined and 43 improvised polling stations would

be set up in Balochistan, 4,128 male, 3,600 female, while 4,906 combined in KPK, 3,866 male, 3,599 female and 10,288 combined in Sindh.