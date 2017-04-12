CCP to brief Senate body on anti competitive rules

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue,

Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization will be briefed the newly drafted Pakistan Telecommunication Competition Rules 2017 to check anti competitive behaviour in the telecommunication sector on Thursday.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will brief the committee which is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The commission would also brief the committee on the exclusive rights to the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) with respect to insurance of public properties.

The committee would also be briefed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on the issue of selling 40% shares to a foreign company without the consent of account holders.