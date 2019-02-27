CCoE approves Power Division’s proposals for future renewable energy investments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved on Wednesday, the proposals from Power Division providing for all future Renewable Energy (RE) investments to be treated in line with the RE Policy 2019 that envisages a framework consistent with the

current international market norms and greater consumer benefits.

The Power Division informed that draft Renewable Energy Policy 2019 was currently in circulation for comments by stakeholders and would be presented to the CCoE as soon as such comments were finalized.

The CCoE meeting was presided over by Minister for Finance Asad Umar here.

All those projects which have been granted letters of support by Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), shall be permitted to proceed towards the achievement of their requisite milestones as per the RE Policy 2006.