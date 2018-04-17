Cassini Partners announces official launch of operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Cassini Partners on Tuesday announced the official launch of its operations in the country and an event in this connection would he held here on May 2.

The event will be marked by a presentation and discussion with the management and Board of Directors in the presence of Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) Naeem Zamindar.

Cassini Partners invests in companies in Pakistan to promote growth, create employment, skills development and upgrade critical industrial base, according to a press release issued by BoI here on Tuesday.

Focusing on companies in the important manufacturing, transport, logistics and business services sectors, Cassini Partners works with investors and management teams in Pakistan and internationally to bring investment capital and expertise to further growth and development in all areas of the country.

The management and Board of Directors have welcomed the support and encouragement of Mr. Zamindar and the Board of Investment.

“We are delighted to be fully launching our operations in the country. This is an essential milestone for our growth, and an exciting step towards achieving our strategic goals. We have welcomed the support of Chairman Zamindar and his team at the Board of Investment, and we look forward to working with his team. We are convinced that Pakistan’s economy holds potential for tremendous growth. And with the help and support of our investors we are confident that we help drive this growth,” commented Managing Partner of Cassini Partners Alaa Oumansour.

Naeem Zarminder said “We are excited to see Cassini Partners opening their official operations in Pakistan. Private equity plays a critical role in development of entrepreneur potential of the country and will also support us to achieve our goals for growth and development.