Cases in the courts can’t be won on basis of baseless allegations, arguments: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that cases in the courts cannot be won on the basis of baseless allegations and arguments.

Talking to media persons after Panama case hearing here that contrary to the claims of the opponents, it was a fact that there was no contradiction in Prime Minister’s addresses to the nation and speeches.

She said that the counsels of the petitioners could not give any argument on the basis of which a third time elected prime minister could be disqualified. Moreover, she said not a single proof was provided with the petitions, while the PML N counsel not only submitted documents and evidences, but also gave solid arguments in the case.

The minister said that the media talks of the petitioners outside the court are contrary to the arguments given by their counsels in the court. She said that the PTI leadership has the habit of leveling allegations at the container, so they feel that others are also using derogatory language, which was introduced by Imran Khan.

She said that the arguments of Jamaat e Islami lawyer were in contrast with the contents of the petition field by Sirajul Haq.

She said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was a civilized party and like its leader Nawaz Sharif never uses derogatory language against anyone. She said that the PML N meetings are held in very civilized atmosphere and no indecent language is ever used. She said like her father Marriam Nawaz was a civilized and decent woman.

The minister said that there is no mention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers. She said that while filing the petition Imran Khan levelled the allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and plunder of national wealth but now his counsels are focussing on the Prime Minister’s speeches.

The minister further said that on Thursday the PML N had said if the PTI leaders do not hold media talks based on lies, the PML N would not respond but if the PTI leaders tell lies and try to mislead the people, it was responsibility of the PML N leaders to correct the record.